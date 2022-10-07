Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield declared a burn ban by executive order yesterday for all of Hopkins County.
Due to the current and predicted weather conditions, and the extreme dangers of forest fires, Whitfield set this order effective as of 8 a.m. this morning.
The ban states that all outdoor burning in Hopkins County is prohibited under authority KRS 149.401. This prohibition is in effect until this proclamation is rescinded by public notice.
It is urged that all Hopkins County residents and citizens comply so that timber resources within the county can be preserved.
More information on this can be found by contacting the Hopkins County Fiscal Court. Notice will be made public as to when the ban has been lifted.
