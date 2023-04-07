Those anticipating the grand opening of Hopkins County’s first brewery will have to wait a few more weeks, however, beer brewing has already begun, as Tradewater now has their liquor license from the commonwealth of Kentucky.

“If we wait it gives us time to spruce things up a bit,” Owner Ted Webb said. “We need to make sure the bathrooms are perfect, they’re starting the sidewalk on Dempsey, we need to put the windows and door in on the factory building. The extra seven weeks is as much for me as it is for Ruby. And I don’t want to feel like we’re rushing just to open. I don’t want to be subpar.”

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.