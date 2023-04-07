Those anticipating the grand opening of Hopkins County’s first brewery will have to wait a few more weeks, however, beer brewing has already begun, as Tradewater now has their liquor license from the commonwealth of Kentucky.
“If we wait it gives us time to spruce things up a bit,” Owner Ted Webb said. “We need to make sure the bathrooms are perfect, they’re starting the sidewalk on Dempsey, we need to put the windows and door in on the factory building. The extra seven weeks is as much for me as it is for Ruby. And I don’t want to feel like we’re rushing just to open. I don’t want to be subpar.”
On Thursday and Friday of this week, Webb brewed the first two commercial beers ever in Hopkins County, an Oatmeal Stout and a Lager, as those take the longest to ferment, coming in at 18-21 days.
“I’m not a fan of rushing lagers, they take longer to brew, and I want it done right,” he said.
According to Webb, Tradewater will be using Madisonville City water to brew with. The water has been tested and “all in all the city does a great job with their water treatment.” Local city water as a base will also provide some local uniqueness, Webb says.
The entire process to brew a standard beer takes about six hours from start to finish. According to Webb, he is planning to brew on the off hours/days depending on the demand and how much people are consuming. His plan is to brew two beers per day and see how it goes.
Opening day is slated for late May 2023, Webb will have seven or eight beers on tap — a lager, an oatmeal stout, an IPA, a pale ale, an American amber, a blonde ale, and a blackberry sour.
Beer will be served as 5oz. pours, 10oz. pours, or a traditional 16oz. pint. Flights will also be available for those who want to try a few different beers, which will include four 5oz. pours, on a locally hand-crafted flight board.
For those who are not ‘beer drinkers’, Webb is looking into working with Purple Toad Winery out of Paducah, KY, to bring in some canned wine.
Tradewater will have local food trucks on site during the weekends, and it will be a BYOF (Bring Your Own Food) establishment for folks who want to eat while drinking.
The brewery still needs to check a few more boxes before it can open. The final plumbing needs to pass inspection, the factory space needs to be sealed up from the outside, furniture needs to be brought in, the bar needs to be sealed and a few cosmetic touches need to be completed. Once all those items are approved and done, the doors will open.
“There’s a lot of pressure to get it right,” Webb said. “There are a lot of people who are excited for this, and I want everything to be perfect. I am a bit of a perfectionist, but I’m ready.”
Days of operation, to start, will be Tuesday thru Saturdays. More information on the opening to come as final inspections and items are completed.
