Severe Weather Awareness Week begins across Kentucky on Sunday. The first severe weather that Hopkins County is likely to see is heavy rain.
“There could be some flooding issues,” meteorologist Sean Poulos said Friday from Paducah.
The National Weather Service office there expects two to four inches of rain to fall on Hopkins County between Sunday night and Wednesday. But Poulos noted things could change as a storm system approaches.
“The axis is uncertain,” Poulos said. “It could fall to the south, across Tennessee.”
Heavy rain in early February left high water on several Hopkins County roads, including Kentucky 502 south of Coiltown and Madison Square Drive at Parkway Plaza Mall.
Hopkins County received more than enough moisture in February from what forecasters call the “rainfall train.” Through Friday afternoon, Poulos said 6.81 inches has fallen this month at Madisonville Regional Airport. By comparison, a normal February in Paducah has 3.91 inches.
“There’s a good chance March might finish above normal, too,” Poulos said — especially if a lot of rain falls next week.
While rain has been overflowing, measurable snow has not. Madisonville drivers dealt with flurries Wednesday afternoon, but officially only a trace of snow has been recorded in this area since Sunday, Dec. 1.
“We’ve had a very mild winter,” Poulos said.
Poulos added Evansville may wind up with its least snowy winter since records first were kept in the 1940s. Today marks the end of the three-month metorological winter.
Poulos noted thunderstorms are possible next week, but nothing severe is anticipated right now.
Severe Weather Awareness Week will include a statewide tornado drill Wednesday. Expect sirens to sound shortly after 9 a.m.
