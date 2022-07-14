The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation will be partnering with the Madisonville Minority Economic Development Council Inc. to offer a free 8(a) certification class for all women and minorities, July 14, from 5-7p.m. At the Kentucky Innovation Station in Madisonville.
The 8(a) Business Development Program is a business assistance program for all women and minority owned businesses. The program offers a broad scope of assistance to firms that are owned and controlled by at least 51% by women and/or minorities, as long as the business owners have been in business for at least two years.
Robert A. Coffey, Deputy District Director for the Small Business Development Center will be the presenter for this certification class, providing the information and fielding all questions for those in attendance.
To learn more about the 8 (a) Certification on July 14, please call, Vice President of Operations for the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation Ruthann Padgett, 270-821-1939.
Although this is a free event, registration is mandatory, using this link, https://tinyurl.com/ywwp3xjy
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.