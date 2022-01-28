Each month the Kentucky Innovation Station hosts a free program, Innovate + Caffeinate, set to inspire, initiate and connect local entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders, over a hot cup of coffee.
Innovators, entrepreneurs, supporters and all other like-member community members are invited to attend the Innovate + Caffeinate programs, the first Wednesday of every month beginning at 7:30 a.m., held at the Kentucky Innovation Station, located at 38 W. Arch Street in Madisonville.
The focus on the program is to offer learning opportunities and support for anyone who might want to start their own business. There is a presenter each time, where they will speak briefly about their business or business ideas and the opportunities and challenges that they have had to face and overcome. This is a chance to connect and communicate with others to help work through business strategies.
February’s program will take place at Scores Pizza, located in the Parkway Plaza Mall in Madisonville. Leading speaker will be Scores Pizza Co-Owner Jinger Lloyd.
For more information visit, https://www.kentuckyinnovationstation.com/innovate--caffeinate.html
