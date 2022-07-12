The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Jacob- Daniel Jeghan Holeman, was charged, July 9, 2022, for disregarding a stop sign, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
• Zoe Taylor Ryther, was charged, July 8, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Nicole Efrosini Kontominas, was charged, July 8, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• William Edward Hancock, was charged, July 9, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Courtney Ward, was charged, July 10, 2022, for criminal trespassing in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
• Damien Coggins, was charged, July 8, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Craig Patrick Gray, was charged, July 9, 2022, for public intoxication under a controlled substance, excluding alcohol.
• Kenneth W. Sellers, was charged, July 10, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
• Terrill L. Lam, of Madisonville, was charged, July 8, 2022, for alcohol intoxication in a public place, third offense in one year.
• Shaquille D. Jernigan, of Earlington, was charged, July 8, 2022, for terroristic threats in the third degree.
• Henry Johnston, of Slaughters, was charged, July 9, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking more than $1,000.
• Tyler Morgan, of Madisonville, was charged, July 10, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
• Charles A. Woodward, was charged, July 11, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.