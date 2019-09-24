In 1918, the Spanish Flu killed 40% of Earlington's population, said county historian Ann Gipson.
On Friday, a memorial marker was placed by the Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board and the Hopkins County Genealogical Society to recognize the mass grave at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
"The cemetery board wanted
see memorial/page a6
to do something to where we could mark where to turn to find the mass grave," said Theresa Ray, chair of the cemetery board.
During the outbreak, such a large number of people died that there were not enough caskets or wood to properly bury the dead, historians said.
"There weren't enough boxes to put people in at the funeral homes. They just started making wooden boxes till they ran out of wood, and then they closed the mines and the schools," said Gipson. "They didn't have anyone to dig the graves, so they used the miners and then the miners got sick. So the head of St. Bernard mines sent a crew out to dig a mass grave."
During the outbreak, wagons would come around at night and gather people from their porches who had passed, said Gipson.
"A friend of mine, his grandfather used to stand behind one of the trees right up there and watched them every night when they came in. He wasn't supposed to, so he got in trouble with his parents," she said.
Last year, during the mass grave's 100th anniversary, the board planted a garden to memorialize its location.
"People didn't know this mass grave was here," said Betty Cox, president of the genealogical society and cemetery board member. "There needed to be a sign and Theresa Ray came up with the idea."
Cox said one of the missions of the genealogical society is to identify people and place them with families, but with no list of those buried, that task has become virtually impossible.
"The cemetery board wants to make sure that all the cemeteries in the county are protected," she said. "When Ann started writing about this mass grave, we said that something needs to be done to memorialize these people."
The board found names of a few people in the mass grave through death certificates, but Cox said because so many people died, doctors couldn't fill out death certificates.
"The doctors couldn't fill out death certificates, they just made a list, and now it's lost," Cox said. "You know, my mother had the flu then, she was only 16, and she survived, but it was a horrible time."
One of the objectives of the cemetery board is to show respect for the dead by making sure that they're resting places are cared for, said Cox.
The sign placed at Oakwood Cemetery reads, "1918, Spanish Flu Mass Grave Memorial," with an arrow pointing toward the memorial. It was made by A & B Signs out of Madisonville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.