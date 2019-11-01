Whether it's a circus performance or an art gallery, community health fair or fall market, there's plenty of things to do around Madisonville this weekend.
The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is hosting two events -- the Anne P. Baker Gallery 2019 Juried Photography & Art Exhibit and "42FT -- A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels."
The photography and art exhibit hosts its reception and awards ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday. The gallery boasts more than 80 pieces between the two displays.
"People come from all across the region. Most of the people are from Hopkins County," said Director Brad Downall. "It's an opportunity for people, whether they're masters or beginners at their craft, to get the opportunity to put their art in an exhibit,"
Works are judged by David Stratton, professor of art and graphic design at Brescia University in Owensboro.
Awards are given from Glema amount to over $3,000. Both an artist and a photographer will walk away with top honors, Gladys Martin Best of Show and awarded $500 each.
The exhibit will be up until Dec. 17. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"Saturday, during the reception, the award winners will be tagged, and then we give out the awards," said Downall. "Then everybody goes home, and then we do a show."
Immediately following the awards ceremony is the Saturday Matinee of Cirque Mechanics.
"It's huge. It's probably the biggest light show of the year," said Downall. "There is still good seating at all price
See City/Page A2
levels," he said. "It's a full two-hour show, and it's great for kids of all ages -- from 2 to 92. It is like the circus, without the animals."
The show begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday. For tickets, call the box office at 270-821-2787.
Other events happening this weekend include:
• the Community Health Fair presented by the African American Coalition of Hopkins County and Baptist Health begins at noon Friday and lasts until 4 p.m. The fair is held at the Larry Carney Neighborhood Center. There are general health assessments and information regarding preventative care for your health. For more information, call 270-836-9097.
• the Fall Market at Lone Star Church will offer home decor and crafts from its vendors. The Market is Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. A breakfast and lunch buffet will be available. For more information, call 270-821-6700
• the Clean Your Block event, hosted by the City of Madisonville and Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday on Arch Street. Any homeowner in the area can receive assistance with outdoor maintenance. Experts will provide workshops on home improvement, microloans, decorating, proper tree and shrub maintenance. There will also be a trunk-or-treat and plant swap at the Farmers Market at the Fairgrounds.
• St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store begins its Saturday holiday hours leading up to Christmas. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clothing, toys, houseware objects, keepsakes and furniture are some of the items the store offers at low prices. Volunteers operate the store, and all proceeds, except for store expenses, are given back to the community.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.