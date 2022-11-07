During the City Council meeting Monday night, a Madisonville woman took the podium to share her story. Her name is Jessica Daniels. She is a mother of four, one of which she adopted ten years ago after his mother had passed away.
“I was away last month, at a retreat, and I had asked my older sons to get rid of our old entertainment center. They did what they were asked and set it out to get taken away,” Daniels shared.
It was brought to her attention that her son’s mother’s ashes were in there, as well as her mother’s ashes, who had just passed away five months prior. Daniels was so saddened and thought that the ashes were gone forever, however, Madisonville City Sanitation worker, Robert Goodman, saw the ashes and rescued them.
“I want to thank him for this, he went above and beyond to not only save the ashes, but to humanize my mother. It was a loss that I thought I would not have been able to get back. To him it was just another Thursday, but to me it was life changing and I wanted to recognize him and thank him for this.”
Mayor Kevin Cotton added how proud the city is of Goodman, and that it is people and employees like him that make living in Madisonville so great.
“We want to thank you. We appreciate you, Robert. You touched everyone with your efforts.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.