In Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern said the general election cost an estimated $53,000 more than expected; however, grants paid for most of the added expense.
Cloern said she turned over four grants to help offset the cost totaling $52,861 that left around $1,000 to be taken out of the general fund to cover expenses in the general election.
“The county actually turned out very well with just right at $1,000 that had to come out of the general fund,” said Cloern.
Cloern said that the extra polling locations cost an additional $7,100, election supplies were $11,500, plexiglass purchases were $10,000, poll workers were $6,800, postage cost $10,000 and Hopkins County deputy overtime was $7,000.
Out of the four grants, three came from the State Board of Elections in the amount of $7,680, $15,360 and $5,034 and one came from the Center for Technology and Civic Life that granted $24,787 to the county.
“An election usually runs around $80,000,” Cloern said. “So, we spent around $140,000. It turned out well. We would have really taken a hit if it wasn’t for the grants.”
“As soon as we started getting close to the election, we realized it wasn’t going to be a normal year,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. “Every time something changed, we had to adjust to it. I will say that even with all the changes and things that we couldn’t do, I thought the election turned out really well. I think Keenan did a great job adapting and adjusting to conditions and making it accessible still to the voters.”
Whitfield said keeping some of the voting changes is a possibility even after COVID-19 is subdued.
“We will look at everything that we did to see what we want and can keep,” said Whitfield.
Also at the meeting, Whitfield gave an update on broadband service in the county.
“Coronavirus has got that way behind,” said Whitfield. “Some of their tower climbers have been quarantined at least twice already. Like everything else, it has put everything off. I’ve talked to them several times, and they are working on getting everything turned on. They’ve done some tests already and it looks like the service where they are able to reach looks pretty good.”
Whitfield said QConnection is hoping to have services turned on in the northeast part of the county sometime in January.
