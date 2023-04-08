The smell was unmistakable — homemade rolls baking in the school cafeteria kitchen.
Although it has been a while since homemade rolls were on the menu, just the mention brings back fond memories for many Hopkins County Schools alumni.
Last month, child nutrition staff from across the school district came together in the Hopkins County Central High School kitchen to re-learn an old skill.
HCCHS cafeteria manager Donna Stanley said she has been in the cafeteria for about 20 years, and at one point, her job was making the rolls.
“At the high school, there were two of us doing the same job,” she said. “We put out about 1,200 rolls a day, every other day.”
Menus changed about 10 years ago in response to U.S. Department of Agriculture rules on salt and calories in school meals.
Child Nutrition Director Scott Moore said current students will get to try homemade rolls once a month as part of a new “Throwback Thursdays” initiative.
“We’re doing scratch cooking once a month,” he said. “For Throwback Thursdays, we are using old-school recipes.”
The old hand-written recipes were in most of the school kitchens.
“Everyone had their own little tweaks, but the base recipe was the same,” Moore said.
South Hopkins Middle School cafeteria manager Angie White said she still had her old recipe card.
“It’s on a little index card,” she said. “I brought mine to see how it compared with the recipes.”
The new recipe includes a mix of 51% wheat with regular flour to stay within federal regulations.
“The more you do it, the easier it gets,” Stanley said. “You just get your hands in the dough, and you know if it’s right. Everybody’s excited.“
At the end of the session, all participants received a button with the honorary title, “Certified Hot Rolls Baker.”
Stanley said this generation of kids has never had the rolls. It’s introducing a whole new aspect of food to a generation that just throws it in the microwave.
“We told them to add a bread button on the register because I think they’re going to come back and get extras,” she said.
The rolls are part of a home-style meal that will likely include gravy, meat, and potatoes. Hot rolls returned to the menu on March 30.
Along with homemade rolls, the Fiestada, similar to an octagonal Mexican pizza, will return on some Throwback Thursdays.
