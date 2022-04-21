After almost two months in the new building, the Baptist Health Deaconess Dawson Springs Clinic is back to business as usual.
Cheryl McKnight, the Dawson Springs clinic practice manager, said they are all very glad to be open again and seeing patients.
“The space is nice and new, and we are happy to have a replacement facility that allows us to serve our community once again,” she said. “We are the only medical facility in the city of Dawson Springs and are very much needed here.”
The clinic was destroyed in the December tornadoes that hit Dawson Springs. In early March, a new clinic building was unveiled, and the community had a more permanent location again.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess, said the hospital had a mobile medical unit onsite the Monday following the tornado, so medical care was not disrupted.
“Now, they are back inside our new facility on the site of the former clinic,” she said. “This continuity of care and service has been very important for Dawson Springs and the health of our patients there.”
She said most of the physical injuries have healed, but there are still concerns for many of the patients as they continue to heal mentally and spiritually while handling stress in their physical environment.
“In a natural disaster like this, medical care in the community is critical,” said Quinn. “Our medical care team is there to help them in any way that they can.”
McKnight said they are seeing the same general number of patients as they were before the tornado.
Quinn added that along with the clinic’s normal patients, the staff are seeing new patients as they serve the workers and volunteers that come to help clean up and rebuild the community.
McKnight said the clinic is important for the community, otherwise, they would have to drive at least 25 to 30 minutes for medical care.
“A lot of our patients rely on others for transportation for appointments, so having a local clinic is a necessity,” she said.
Quinn said there is a great team in Dawson who are happy to serve the community. Dr. Michael Hack, APRN Maryssa Coyle, and the care team provide great care five days a week.
She said the lab services and physical therapy are back, and the imaging services are in the works to return as construction is completed, so the clinic can offer a wide variety of services without the need to travel.
For more information, call the Baptist Health Deaconess clinic in Dawson Springs, at 270-797-3521.
