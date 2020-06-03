As restrictions related to COVID-19 continue to ease, the Hopkins County Board of Education set graduation dates for each district high school during its virtual meeting Monday night.
Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby presented the following dates for graduations: Sunday, Aug. 9 for Hopkins County Schools Academy; Monday, Aug. 10 for Hopkins County Central High School; and Tuesday, Aug. 11 for Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
Because of Hopkins County’s high COVID-19 numbers, district leadership felt it wasn’t a good idea to hold graduation parades or drive-thru ceremonies, like neighboring districts, said Ashby.
“We’ve had a lot of good dialogue with our principals about transitioning through this,” she said. “As our percentages have decreased with COVID, we have heard from several of you all (the board), and some of our parents and staff, that, perhaps, it would be good for us to set some graduation dates.
“Our hope is to host a traditional in-person graduation ceremony on these dates. However, we realize that this will depend on the status of COVID-19 as summer continues,” said Ashby. “If we are unable to host a traditional ceremony, we will still celebrate graduation in some fashion on these dates in August. More specific details will be available in the coming weeks.”
During the meeting, Ashby delivered a COVID-19 report. She mentioned the formation of several task forces that will act as checks and balances while planning for next school year.
The first is a think tank group, whose goal is to focus on instruction and what it’ll look like in a post-quarantine environment. In this group, Ashby said there are no bad ideas. They ask the questions, what can we do, and how can we help? This task force is composed of principals and central office directors.
The think tank’s ideas will be vetted by an education continuation group comprising of teachers, administrators and directors. After the education continuation group reviews the information, the Hopkins County Schools’ health task force will be the final clearance before ideas go to the board.
The health group, which is chaired by board member Dr. J.W. Durst, includes representatives from Baptist Health, Hopkins County Emergency Management and representatives from the Hopkins County Health Department.
Ashby said once they understand what next year’s school calendar could look like, these groups will look at how education and instruction will work.
For parents who may not be comfortable sending their children back to a public environment, Ashby said the district is developing a virtual academy committee to create ideas and alternative learning plans for all ages.
Based on technology needs from a survey conducted at the end of the school year, the district is ordering 2,000 additional Chromebook laptops on top of the 6,500 they currently have, with some of the older ones needing to be replaced. Ashby said that cost could be over $500,000.
The district plans to invest an estimated $10,000 in five Wi-Fi hotspots in the parking lots of North, Central, West Hopkins School, James Madison Middle School and West Broadway Elementary, which will allow families with poor connectivity a place students can complete their work.
The money for both the Chromebooks and the hotspots comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act said a representative from the district.
In other news, the board:
• Tabled the first reading of two additional school calendars for their June 15 meeting. Ashby said setting next year’s schedule is challenging, and they want to look at other calendar options before submitting to the board. According to the Kentucky Department of Education, each district must submit three calendars for the next school year, preparing for various pandemic outcomes.
• Heard the first reading of several policy changes. Assistant superintendent Amy Smith said a majority of the policy changes are editorial, some changes the district already complies with and one policy update affects bus drivers and mechanics. Bus drivers and mechanics are now required to register with a new database through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Drug and Alcohol Clearing House.
• Authorized fundraiser to begin again, as long as they adhere to all of the state’s Health at Work guidelines.
The board of education will hold it’s next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center. The location may change depending on the pandemic, said board chairperson Susanne Wolford.
