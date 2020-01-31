Unemployment in Hopkins County showed a slight increase as 2019 ended.
Data released Thursday by the Kentucky Center for Statistics shows the December jobless rate was 4.0%. That’s an increase from 3.8% in November. The report counted 775 workers without jobs.
Year over year, Hopkins County unemployment is higher as well. The rate was 3.7% in December 2018.
Hopkins County continues to have one of the lower jobless numbers in the nine-county Pennyrile Region. Only Crittenden and Todd Counties were lower in December at 3.8%.
The statewide unemployment rate in December dropped slightly to 4.3%. A separate report issued last week said the commonwealth added 13,600 jobs during 2019.
The biggest job gains across Kentucky during December came in durable goods manufacturing, accommodations and food services. The largest declines were in the administration, support, waste management and retail trade areas.
Oldham County had the lowest unemployment rate in December at 2.7%. Magoffin County was highest at 13.8%.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.