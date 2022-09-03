When Craig Engler became the School Resource Officer at Hanson Elementary School in March 2022 after retiring from the Kentucky State Police, it was all about his drive to be a positive influence on the next generation of youngsters.
“When I retired, I thought I probably won’t do any job other than an SRO, and it would probably have to be at an elementary school,” he said. “I don’t think there is any better gratification in life than making an influence on a child’s life.”
Engler started his law enforcement career with the State Police in 2000 as a dispatcher, after a few months he went to the State Police Academy in 2001. After leaving the academy, he worked in Todd County for four years, in Muhlenberg County for 10 years, and then moved to investigations for about four months before being promoted to Sergeant.
After that, he was in Mayfield for several months and then spent the last two years of his career at Post 2 in Madisonville. He retired from the State Police on Aug. 1, 2021.
A few months after Engler retired, he was contacted by a former co-worker who is the SRO at James Madison Middle School about the open SRO position at Hanson. Engler contacted the Hopkins County Sheriff and applied for the position.
“The whole intention of me becoming a deputy was to be an SRO,” he said.
After dealing with the public for 20 years and seeing people on their worst days, Engler wanted a different pace for his retirement.
“When you come here, you don’t see that,” he said. “All these kids have smiles on their faces, and they are greeting you, hugging you, and welcoming you. Those are the things you look for after retirement.”
Engler said he typically helps out in the morning at the car rider lines, greeting the kids and helping them get out of the car.
“After that, I go to the lunch room to make sure the kids have had their breakfast, and help them to class if they need to go to class,” he said.
His main duty is to ensure the safety and security of the school, so he will check doors throughout the day to make sure they are closed and locked.
Around lunch, he will usually go and help out if he is needed, and at the end of the day he will help with the car rider line again.
“After the car riders leave, typically there are buses here, so I will help on bus duty,” said Engler.
It is open for him to go and do things in the classrooms if he chooses to do so, but since he has only been part of the school since March, he hasn’t had many chances.
“I haven’t had a whole lot of opportunity to do that at this point, but that is something I plan on doing,” said Engler.
When he started as SRO at Hanson, Engler said he had to get out of that State Police mindset because while he is still law enforcement, he is also a mentor to the students.
“You do that somewhat when you are working the street and working the road, but you don’t have enough interaction with these kids to be able to make a difference in their life,” he said. “Here you can do that.”
Hanson Principal Matt Beshear said he has been fortunate enough as a teacher and administrator to work with several SROs in the school system.
“I’ve seen the impact they can have on the students at the schools,” he said. “The SROs form relationships with them. When you build relationships, great things can happen.”
Engler said he is still learning names, but as the school year continues he is learning more about the kids as he interacts with them.
“I’ve learned more kids here this school year than I did the whole last three months I was here,” he said.
This year Beshear started a golden ticket reward system, so if a student does a good job, they will get rewarded, and one of the options a student can choose is lunch with the SRO.
“I’ve been asked to have lunch with two different kids over the past few days, so it is great, and it gives you a chance to get to know these kids you don’t really know,” said Engler.
Although Engler and his wife do not live in Hopkins County, he said he tries to come to Hopkins County when he can to eat or shop to get to know the area and get to know the kids outside of school.
Engler said he and his wife went out to eat in Madisonville last weekend, and he ran into one of his students.
“I came down the steps at the restaurant we were at, and his eyes lit up, his mouth dropped,” he said. “He didn’t recognize me at first.”
Engler said the more the student looked at him, the more shocked he was to see his SRO out of the school.
He said being an SRO is very rewarding and the best job he has ever had.
“I’ve built relationships here. The staff here is great to work with, the students are great, and I don’t plan on leaving,” he said.
