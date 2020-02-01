TV commercials might call it a “she shed.” But in Madisonville real estate circles, they use a different term.
“Is there a mother-in-law suite available?” agent Brien Terry says some prospective home buyers ask.
People in the Cherry Park neighborhood soon could have more of them. That’s one of several ideas that officials are suggesting to bring new life to an area near Madisonville Cemetery.
Madisonville and Hopkins County planning directors presented the ideas last week to the City Council’s Annexation and Zoning Committee. Cherry Park would be the first of three neighborhoods to receive focused revitalization.
The Cherry Park neighborhood is west of downtown Madisonville — defined as the area from Seminary Street to Oldham Lane, and between Center Street and Broadway.
Cindy Young with the Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission explained that since the neighborhood has 397 parcels, the plan would divide it in two. Planning Director Ted Adkins said a Spring Hill Overlay District would be created north of Sugg and Outer Sugg Street.
Only one sign currently identifies Cherry Park. But at midday Friday, it was face-down on the ground outside the four pickleball courts.
“Putting up some signage... creates pride, creates a sense of community inside the city,” Young said.
Young added Cherry Park is almost entirely residential, but about 28% of the dwellings are not “owner occupied.” That’s where the mother-in-law suites come in. The planners propose allowing small “accessory dwelling units” (ADU) on residential lots.
“This would allow a person to age in place,” city zoning administrator Debbie Todd said.
The ADU’s could be rented for extra income, but a homeowner would be required to live either in the main home or the ADU.
The planners were not sure afterward if homeowners could use ADU’s for Airbnb rentals. Cities such as Des Moines, Iowa and Jersey City, New Jersey have put restrictions on such rentals after complaints from other homeowners.
Other ideas for Cherry Park include a neighborhood brand, similar to the University area of Louisville, workshops for potential homeowners and art work at crosswalks.
“It’s going to be something different. It’s going to be something unique. It’ll create some buzz,” Young said.
Young said Spring Hill would be more commercial in its focus, since it’s closer to downtown. It could have everything from grocery stores and restaurants to laundromats, yet have residences such as duplexes mixed in.
Terry joined the planners in visiting Henderson, Hopkinsville, Owensboro and Paducah to see how their neighborhood revitalization plans worked. He suggested the city offer incentives such as rebates to builders or homeowners.
“In every one of those areas, you saw growth, you saw change, you saw improvement,” Terry told the committee.
“We’re hoping by doing of the things we’re proposing, that will help spur some new construction in this area,” Young said.
The city committee took no action on the proposal at last week’s meeting. Adkins said city action will be needed before any changes begin with public hearings at the Planning Commission.
“We’re hoping they’ll look at it and tweak it a little bit,” Adkins said Thursday.
