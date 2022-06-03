The Women of Worth will be hosting a free tie-dye event for children ages 2-14 this Saturday, June 4, from 2-5p.m. at the Larry Carney Center in Madisonville. Admission is free and the shirt and all supplies to tie dye are free as well.
“This is our first annual tie-dye day, and we are super excited about it,” Tawanna Bell, Founder/President of Women of Worth said. “We love giving back to the community and the children are our first priority in doing that.”
According to Bell, shirt sizes range from 2T-16. They are expecting 25 children but have enough supplies for 50-60. Women of Worth is looking to make this an annual event for the community.
For more information be sure to check out the Women of Worth Facebook page.
