On Saturday, the First United Methodist Church, in Madisonville, hosted a free Family Fall Fest for the community.
According to church volunteers, they typically have something closer to Halloween and more “Halloween themed”, but with the timing of things this year, the Fall Fest seemed to work out better.
Arts and crafts tables were set up in the church parking lot with different games and activities for the children and their families to enjoy. Pumpkin painting, clay projects and gratitude chains were among some of the favorites. There was a vintage tractor that children were able to sit on and touch, which made for fun photos.
Inside the church’s gymnasium was a free hot dog dinner with chips and snacks. A photographer was snapping photos and printing on-site for parents to take home and put on the fridge.
Volunteers shared that the church is very much looking forward to hosting more events for the community.
