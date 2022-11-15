Kicked off November 2, The Anne P. Baker Gallery presents the “Side by Side” touring Art Exhibition, sponsored by Arts for All Kentucky. The collection is on display now through December 16, 2022 in Madisonville.
This exhibition is comprised of 40 such works, all of which are for sale. Purchases directly support Arts for All Kentucky.
According to Arts for All Kentucky’s website, “The Side by Side program is designed to offer a creative outlet for students, reinforce positive self-image, and highlight the importance of arts education in the development of children and youth with disabilities.”
The students participate in a series of classes, after which they partner with a professional artist in their community to create a collaborative work of art.
The Anne P. Baker Gallery, located inside the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts on the campus of Madisonville Community College. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours on Glema Center event days. Gallery admission is free. For more information regarding the exhibit contact Liz Schweizer at 270-824-8650 or eschweizer0001@kctcs.edu.
