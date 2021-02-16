One person is facing drug trafficking charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Madisonville.
Keyairrys Combs, 24, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates), trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine greater than four grams) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
Detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE and Narcotics Unit with the assistance of the Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at 345 Sugg Street in Madisonville around 11:15 a.m. on Friday in reference to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation conducted by local, state and federal agencies over the past several months.
“Detectives began to receive information from confidential sources and anonymous Crime Stopper tips in regards to drug trafficking activity involving Keyairrys Combs trafficking pills suspected to be laced with Fentanyl,” according to police reports from the Madisonville Police Department.
Detectives were able to use a source to conduct a controlled buy of pills that were advertised as Percocet.
During the execution of the search warrant, detectives seized over four grams of suspected cocaine, 79 of the Percocet pills, U.S. currency, a 9 mm handgun, assorted controlled substances and marijuana.
Combs was lodged into the Hopkins County Jail and was later released on Friday on an own recognizance bond with a court date set for 9 a.m. Monday, March 15.
