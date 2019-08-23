Coal counties seek larger portion of severance monies

Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. is taking a realistic approach to the possibility that coal-producing counties in Kentucky will someday receive 100% of coal severance monies generated.
"Would I like to see that happen? Yes," Whitfield said following his Tuesday trip to Frankfort to meet with elected officials on the matter. "Do I think we will ever get 100%? No."
As it works now, Whitfield said coal counties like Hopkins are seeing between 25% to 30% returned from the state, on average.
"It's a complicated formula used to figure out exactly what each coal county gets back," he said. "Obviously, we'd like to see a bigger portion returned to the county, but there's other factors involved."
Whitfield, a first-term Republican, was one of several judge-executives who
made the trip to lobby Gov. Matt Bevin and other elected officials on the matter.
"The governor has assured us he will put this in his budget if reelected," Whitfield said. "From there, it would require support from the House and Senate. I think there's legitimate hope that the counties could see a larger portion coming back, which would be helpful. Thankfully, Hopkins County is not in the position that it's going to sink us if we don't get it as of right now -- but with the uncertainty with pensions and an already-decreasing amount of coal severance money coming in, it would be nice to know we have that source of income to rely on."
Coal severance money is commonly used for infrastructure projects -- mainly roads -- but can also be used for economic development purposes, said Whitfield.
With a governor's election looming in November, Whitfield said he is unsure where Democratic nominee and Attorney General Andy Beshear stands on the issue, but he feels certain the judges will make an effort to reach out to him prior to the election.
Whitfield said Hopkins County budgeted roughly $1.5 million in coal severance money for the current fiscal year. He said the exact number is virtually impossible to pinpoint as it based on coal production within the county.
"We have a great company in Alliance operating here, but we are down to just one coal-producing mine in the county," he said. "Then you have Webster County that just lost its last mine, so there's certainly some concern there."
Among other delegates traveling to speak with legislators were Webster County Judge-Executive Steve Henry, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston and newly appointed McLean County Judge-Executive Edward West.
