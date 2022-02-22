It isn’t just a slogan made up to promote a business. The the International Window Cleaning Association hosts an annual competition in which professional window cleaners from around the globe compete to be named “the fastest window cleaner in the world”, and this year the man who won that honor lives right here in Madisonville.
Joel Lamb has been in the family business of window cleaning since he was a little boy, and this past month, all of his experience and training paid off.
Originally from Marion, Kentucky, Joe Lamb, who now resides in Madisonville with his wife, has made a life-long living cleaning windows. His father, who was well known in the window cleaning community, had his window cleaning business in Paducah, which is where Joel got started.
“I grew up literally with a squeegee in my hand,” Lamb said. “My dad was tragically injured when he was young, so I started working the business when I was very young. My dad introduced me to the trade, even thought I didn’t want to do it.”
Lamb wanted to make is own way, but he worked the business and started to learn other trades as well. Window cleaning, in general, is a niche trade. According to Lamb, not a lot of people realize that this is an actual, legitimate job.
In 2018, Joel left the family business and started his own company with his wife in Madisonville, called Shining Windows. Their company services Hopkins county and surrounding areas. They specialize in numerous aspects from low rise to multi-story buildings, medical offices, schools, Owensboro health, The Evansville Regional Airport control tower, as well as residential work around the lakes and a lot of homes in the tri-state area.
It was around that time that Joel learned about the International Window Cleaning Association trade show in Florida. He had heard of it before, but he now wanted to compete it in.
“I was introduced from my dad and speed cleaning competitions. Over the years, lots of big names and personalities have won this and growing up I have always heard about it and wanted to compete in it. In 2020 I attended the first show. I competed and did not place first, but it really sparked a passion in to me to compete at this trade show and on this level,” Lamb shared.
For the next two years Joel practiced obsessively. There is a specific setup that you have to do to compete competitively. Day to day he would practice the technique and learn the rules.
Lamb practiced for the next two years to compete again in the IWCA show, practicing, watching videos, studying previous winners techniques. More than 25 different competitors from all over the world, all professional window cleaners, former champions compete in this event, with more that 1,000 people in attendance. First, second and third place takes home a cash prize, bragging rights, a belt, and the title of “fastest window cleaner in the world”.
This year, Joel Lamb earned that title. He shared that his dad always wanted to compete, but due to his injury he was never able to. Joel was so excited and proud to call his dad and tell him the news when he won.
For more information on Shining Windows, if you are looking for a quote, or just to talk to the fastest window cleaner in the world, visit their Facebook Page by searching Shining Windows or search for them on Google.
