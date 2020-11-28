Removing over 1,000 chairs from the auditorium and grinding down the bolts in the floor is how the staff at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts spent their summer.
Renovations on the auditorium started the week before Memorial Day in May and are now nearly complete.
“It has been a lot of work,” said Brad Downall, director of the center.
Downall said he and Dr. Cynthia Kelley, president of the Madisonville Community College, spent two years working to identify what needed to be done to update the building and what would be feasible.
In the fall of 2018, Downall started fundraising for the cost of updating the auditorium. In January 2020, they had finally raised enough money to start planning the construction, he said.
“It was a 14-month campaign to raise around $500,000,” said Downall.
Jay Parrent, a vice president at the college, said the Madisonville College Foundations was a partner during the fundraising and the support from the community was phenomenal.
Downall said there were people involved in the fundraising who started coming to the center with their grandparents and now their children participate in the Summer Arts Academy.
The building is roughly 30 years old and they figured over 40,000 people utilize the building in a single year, he said. For the last 20 years, they have hosted the community theater, meaning rehearsals, building sets and many more events.
“There was just ware and tear,” said Downall. “That was where the need was determined.”
He said he spent the spring going over colors, finalizing designs for the renovation and getting bids together. The plan was to continue programming into August, then pause to start construction.
The auditorium was shut down in mid-March due to COVID-19, he said. They were canceling programs and every week brought worse news.
“From my perspective, I guess we made lemonade out of lemons because it would have been very difficult for us to do the planning while also doing programming,” said Downall.
When he realized they were not going to be able to have any shows or programs, Downall and three other employees spent nearly five days in May taking out all 1,028 seats in the auditorium, he said. They had to remove the seats so the painter could come in and repaint the walls.
Downall said he would not have been able to tackle such an endeavor if Mason Smith, technical director, and his staff had not helped. They were on the floor grinding down bolts because the seating arrangement changed and the new seats needed go in. He said they took out a row of seats and added a center aisle down the middle.
“We lost about 100 seats, because of the row and there was no center aisle before,” he said.
Aside from updating the auditorium, they also updated the backstage, completely refurbished the kitchen, repainted all the exterior porches and gave the sound system a $100,000 upgrade. The orchestra shells and the grand drapery were also updated and are now a navy blue.
“[The sound system] is a big expense, but it makes such a difference in terms of production and what we can provide interested acts,” said Parrent.
Downall said they are at the point where they could reopen, but are not allowed to because of COVID-19. He and Kelley have talked about doing a phased-in reopening when it is deemed safe.
“I am hoping that by the end of April, we might be able to have a performance or two,” he said.
Since the majority of the season ticket holders are in the at risk population, when they do reopen they want to make sure it is done in a safe way, Downall said.
The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is still looking for funding to work on the restrooms, which are also 30-years-old and in need of an upgrade, said Downall.
The Glema is offering people a chance to sponsor a chair in the auditorium for $250. Downall said people have asked to sponsor for their parents, grandparents or a business. To make a donation to the center, call the Advancement Office at Madisonville Community College at 270-824-8593 or 270-824-8595.
