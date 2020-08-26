On the first floor of Pebble Creek Family Dentistry are four office spaces that have been transformed into classrooms for 17 Hopkins County School students ranging from preschool through high school.
Dr. Suzanne Spencer and her business partner, Dr. Timothy King, have provided a school-like space for their employees’ children to do their homework.
Spenser said as a mom of three school-aged children, she was looking for an option to help them as the school year starts today with remote learning. They wanted to offer a temporary fix for their staff members and their children until school returns to in-person learning.
Spencer said they are treating it just like school, and students will keep masks on until they are seated, at which point they’ll be more than six feet from one another.
“We want them to get in that routine because when they go back to the hybrid model or go back to school, I know that’s something they’re going to be expected to do,” said Spencer.
Spenser wanted a place her kids could have access to high-speed internet, which would also allow her to keep running her business. She talked with her staff and realized she wasn’t the only one facing this problem.
“We started talking, and I said here are my thoughts — we have a space down here we can use, we can get high-speed internet access from our office, and it’ll be a good spot for them to go, who’s in?” she said.
After finding the needs of her staff, they hired retired teacher Janice Glover to facilitate the students during the day from 7:40 a.m. until around 2 p.m.
“We needed a proctor, we needed somebody to make sure they could get online and also be able to teach the kids,” Spencer said. “I know their (school work) isn’t going to take very long, so we have some enrichment. (Glover) has got all these great ideas.”
For the last few days, Spencer, Glover and staff members from Pebble Creek have cleaned and transitioned what were once vacant rental spaces into classrooms with brightly colored maps, whiteboards and desks for each student.
“I’m looking forward to working with the kids, teaching them things that with them not being able to go to school, they will learn here,” said Glover. “This is a school, and although I don’t have to do all that, that’s what I do.”
Pebble Creek employee Michelle Smiley said her two grandchildren would be attending.
“It’s something that’s good for us,” she said. “Everybody that’s employed and has kids, their kids are coming.”
Spenser said employees and their families have all helped to pull this off in a short period of time. Some have donated snacks, others decorations, school supplies and even a microwave and refrigerator.
“Everybody just came together and pitched in to help make this happen,” she said.
