According to Madisonville Police an intoxicated man entered the Salvation Army shelter on Thursday night in search of his wife, in the process assaulting an employee of the facility before eyewitnesses were able to restrain him.
A police report says that earlier in the evening, Soloman J. Hubbard, 22 of Madisonville, was engaged in an argument with his wife when he punched her in the mouth. She fled, seeking shelter at the Salvation Army.
At around 8:14 p.m., Hubbard entered the facility searching for his wife. Seeing that the suspect was upset, an employee of the Salvation Army attempted to calm him down, when police say the suspect punched him several times in the mouth and chest.
Three eyewitnesses saw the assault and intervened, managing to subdue Hubbard and restrain him until police arrived on the scene. Hubbard’s wife was located in the facility and police say she had a busted lip and dried blood on her clothing.
The suspect was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, assault (domestic violence with minor injury) and assault (no visible injury).
