Gov. Matt Bevin rubs elbow with President Donald Trump at private event in West Virginia

Gov. Matt Bevin attended a private fundraiser for President Donald Trump Wednesday evening in West Virginia.
"Great to spend time this evening with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump," he tweeted, followed by a lot of American flag emojis. "Grateful for his support for Kentucky and for working class men and women across America ..."
According to the Associated Press, coal operator Bob Murray hosted the closed-door event at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling. Murray is CEO of Murray Energy, the largest underground coal mining company in the nation.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, were also in attendance.
Bevin attended the event hours after a bill signing at the Kentucky capitol in Frankfort for a pension-relief bill that passed the General Assembly earlier in the day.
The event adds to a long list of appearances Trump and Bevin have made together and underscores the support the two have given to each other, with Trump counting Bevin as one of his most vocal allies.
More recently, after Trump came under fire for several critical tweets that were called racist, Bevin was outspoken in his support for Trump, saying he is "absolutely not" a racist.
