Sanitation rates could be increasing across Madisonville in an effort to offset additional expenses the city’s sanitation department has accrued in recent years.
The first reading of an ordinance was read at Monday’s council meeting.
In the proposal, each residential customer will still be furnished a one-half cubic yard tote and charged a solid waste collection fee of $23.75 instead of the current $20 per month fee.
Commercial rates would also be increased based on the number of containers the customer has, the size of the container and the number of pickups that are done per month.
For example, commercial customers with one two-cubic yard container could see an increase of:
• $31.13 from $27.20 for four pickups a month.
• $62.27 from $54.40 for eight pickups a month.
• $93.40 from $81.60 for 12 pickups a month.
• $124.53 from $108.80 for 16 pickups a month.
Other changes would include a hike in the fee for solid waste delivered to the transfer station from $23.35 to $26.75 per ton, with a minimum fee of $15 per delivery.
Madisonville Public Works Superintendent Stephanie Gipson said the sanitation rates have not increased in the past five years.
“We are seeking approval to raise our sanitation rates … we have accrued some additional costs,” said Gipson. “One is our landfill rates that have continuously increased annually. When we first started in 2013, we were paying $14.83 per ton at the landfill. We are currently at $18.69, so we have taken a 3.25% increase per year on our dumping rate. We have noticed a hit in our recycling due to the market being low. It has been that way for a while.”
Gipson said cardboard has been impacted the most.
“At one time, we were getting over $200 per ton for our cardboard. When it started to drop, it dropped as low as $35 per ton, and we are currently at $85 per ton,” she said. “We also lost one of our biggest clients that was bringing in quite a bit of cardboard to us.”
Gipson said in 2019 the recycling revenue was at $202,000.
This year it was projected to hit $58,000.
The second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for Monday, April 5.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the city council:
• was informed that their previous audit came back with a clean opinion.
• heard a report from the Madisonville Fire Department. The MFD responded to 113 incidents in February, with 68 medical calls and 45 fire calls.
• received a report from the Madisonville Police Department that showed they responded to 3,051 calls in February and had an average response time of 3.86 minutes, which was quicker by an average of five minutes from February 2019.
• approved the public works department to apply for a grant that would allow for replacement of a forklift that is used almost daily, according to Gipson.
