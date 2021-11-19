The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Laura Jean Trautman, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 17, for disregarding a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. She also failed the breathalyzer test with a result of .294, she refused a blood test.
Leah M. Greer, of Madisonville was arrested, November 17, for public intoxication.
Dusti S. Dover, of Morton’s Gap, was arrested, November 17, as a fugitive from another state and active bench warrant.
Donald R. Ennis, of Morton’s Gap, was arrested, November 17, as a fugitive from another state and active bench warrant.
Sammy D. Sullivan, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 17, for violation of state EPO/DVO, terroristic threats in the third degree and failure to appear in court.
Stephen C. Allen, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 17, for possession of contained substance (methamphetamine) in the first offense.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Matthew G. Lynn, of Madisonville, was charged, November 17, with a failure to appear in court for the second time.
