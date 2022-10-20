During the Oct. 11 city council meeting in Earlington, concerned citizens voiced their opinions on the Halloween trick-or-treating hours that councilman Robert Cottoner proposed at a previous meeting. Original hours that Cottoner proposed and made a motion to set were 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for Monday, October 31, 2022.
After listening to multiple residents share how busy traffic is and how unsafe the streets are from 3 to 4 p.m. with school buses and the high volume of cars, Cottoner chose to amend his motion, changing the hours to 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. for this year’s Halloween trick-or-treating.
City council members encourage the community to get out and enjoy trick-or-treating during that time, but to be safe and have fun.
