According to numerologists, this once in a lifetime date will deliver big energy for connections. According to wellandgood.com, thanks to the date’s repetitive numbers it is considered an angel number in numerology, which is a number that bears a particular energy or universal message. In this instance, 2-22-22 is all about connections and coming together among pairs, larger groups and communities.
In celebration of this date, many local schools will be having some extra fun, as staff is considering it to be an informal holiday, with the special date of 2-22-22.
Earlington Elementary will be celebrating “Twos Day” Twos Day, a combination of the number two and Tuesday, in school today, as the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) considers it a rare occurrence. The last one was celebrated in 1622. According to PTA members this day is also very special because it only happens every 400 years. This is truly a once in a lifetime date with a perfect 2-22-22, that lands on a Tuesday!
“At Earlington Elementary we are planning a day full of fun activities along with a photo booth with the numbers two of course. Some activities we are planning to have is twin day where the kids dress like twins. We also have had local business donate to our Twos Day where every hour at the minute 22 we will do drawings and we will be giving out prizes in pairs to our teachers/staff and students,” Lori Allen, PTA President for Earlington said. “Two gifts for the workers and two gifts for the students. We have bought decorations with fun photo props for our photo booth as well. We can’t wait to share our photos with you.”
Other schools that will be participating are Browning Springs and Pride Elementary. They will be celebrating this special day in their own way. Students and staff are invited to join in on the fun by wearing tutus, ties or bow ties, tie-dye or tube socks, today.
The appearance of six twos in one date reflects the human need for cooperation and teamwork, according to numerologist Johanna Augusta. This is a great day to reflect on how we communicate with our loved ones and to seek to maintain an open-heart connection.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.