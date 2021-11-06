Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce to host a Lunch & Learn, Tuesday, November 9, for all who would like to attend. The topic will cover Active Shooter Training and Workplace Violence from noon to 1 p.m. at the Hopkin’s County Sheriff’s Office. This event is open to the public and RSVP is required. For all chamber members this is a free event, but for any non-chamber member, cost is $15. Lunch will be provided.
The presentation will be given by Deputy Jeff Welch. Welch is an active law enforcement officer with over 21 years of law enforcement experience. His current assignment is the training coordinator for the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office in Madisonville.
For more information on the event visit Facebook and search for the Lunch & Learn event in the events section, or call the chamber office at 270-821-3435.
