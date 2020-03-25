While rain poured on their shoulders, three volunteers with Salvation Army assisted Major Mike Good in delivering boxed meals to the elderly at the Creek Crossing apartments and Adrian Circle on Tuesday.
The charitable organization has been providing meals every day since last Thursday at both locations in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
“We are serving meals for the seniors at Creek Crossing and Adrian Circle, we’re passing out food boxes to those in need,” said Captain Lisa Good. “We are also still doing our soup kitchen, but we are doing that as a to-go box meal. We’re still helping our homeless by doing homeless services, though our shelter’s not open, but we’re doing case-by-case management.”
Each meal is made in the group’s mobile canteen, then delivered at residents’ doors. Captain Good said they had asked their volunteers to knock on the door, hand off the box of food and then back away.
“It’s just safer that way for my volunteers and my staff, and for the people that we’re assisting,” she said. “We’re following every CDC guideline.”
Major Good said that the new guidelines have been hard for him.
“As a pastor, it’s hard, because you want to hug people,” he said.
Though their shelter is closed, the Salvation Army has ways to assist the homeless population in obtaining shelter, Captain Good said.
“We can either get them over to another shelter in our area. We do have a shelter in Hopkinsville. At this shelter, we cannot do social distancing, so it’s not an option at this time,” she said. “We can put them up if need be into hotels, and we can try to find other solutions.”
Captain Good said the COVID-19 crisis has had an impact on how they assist the community. Their thrift store is closed, as of yesterday, and they’ve had to place five of their employees on furlough.
“I’m down to two employees, but we’re still out feeding the community and doing what we can, especially to the seniors who are vulnerable,” she said. “Our goal is to keep the doors open during this time, as we know so many have been affected in our community.”
The Salvation Army is finding the elderly are feeling the weight and experiencing anxiety during this time.
“They just need someone to talk to them. They’re tired of being at home. They have no one to talk to. I have a lady in my office who is doing just that, she is calling them and just saying, ‘Hey, I just wanted to check on you and want to make sure you’re okay,” said Captain Good. “We feel blessed and honored that we’re able to get out in our community, use the canteen that was graciously given to us to be able to serve.”
Captain Good said the Salvation Army needs canned foods to continue to fill their food boxes. They are also seeking monetary donations, which Good said can be mailed to P.O. Box 489 Madisonville, KY 42431. If you need food or other assistance they can provide, you can also call the Salvation Army’s office at 270-825-3620.
Throughout the community, churches and non-profits are continuing to be a light in this dark time.
• Today, First United Methodist Church is offering a free community meal from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or until they run out of food. It is a drive-thru with to-go boxes. Drivers can enter through Scott Street, where their preschool normally picks up. Pastor Loletuth Kalz said the church is continuing to collect for the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County. They are also collecting food to help Hopkins County Schools with their Back Pack Blessings program, which provides weekend meals to children who may otherwise go hungry.
• Christ the King is offering free breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday for any person that is aged 18 and younger. Stop by their Parish Hall to pick up a meal. They are also partnering with Baptist Health, nursing homes and other health care organizations to provide childcare. They have been in contact with the CDC, state and local church governance to follow their guidelines, said Father Carl McCarthy.
• The Hopkins County Family YMCA continues to help the Hopkins County School District by aiding in food delivery, where they can. They also provide lunches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Madisonville location. CEO Chard Hart said with their practicing protective social distancing, during the rain, they handed food to the drivers. They are maintaining high standards to remain clean, and safe, Hart said.
