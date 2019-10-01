Coursey's career with Sheriff's Office ends Oct 1, 2019 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Submitted PhotoA 25-year law enforcement veteran retired Friday. Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson congratulated Major Will Coursey, who spent the last 14 years with the Sheriff's Office. Coursey's duties included serving as public information officer. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Coursey's career with Sheriff's Office ends Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Create Event Upcoming Events Oct 5 Elkton HarvestFest Sat, Oct 5, 2019 Oct 7 Resource and Expungement Expo Mon, Oct 7, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHarrell, Cobb will face felony charges, Hopkins grand jury saysFour arrests connected to ongoing drug investigation, police sayAlliance proposes digging under county roadsJoseph CrickBlue joins Madisonville 'blue' as MCC school resource officerKaren Faulk WilsonConnie Lee TedderGlenn ReynoldsSmart 911 callbacks flooding Central DispatchBetty Duncan Smith Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's e-Edition Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView Today's Poll Should Congress repeal the latest tax cut, or cut socialist programs like Social Security and Medicare to pay for the tax reductions? You voted: Repeal the tax cut Cut Social Security and Medicare programs to pay for the tax reductions Vote View Results Back
