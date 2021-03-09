A Madisonville man has been charged with five counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor following an ongoing investigation.
Bryan Martin, 54, was charged Friday around 5 p.m. in reference to an ongoing investigation after the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received an initial criminal complaint in which Martin was involved in.
According to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Major Charlie Young, during the investigation, Martin was alleged to have possessed matter which portrayed a sexual performance by a minor.
An electronic device was seized and a search warrant was executed on it, according to Young, and it was determined that Martin was in possession of at least five images, which contained “erotic matter, and sexual conduct by minors.”
The Madisonville Police Department and the Hopkins County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office also assisted the sheriff’s office in the case.
Possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor is a Class D felony that can carry a punishment between one and five years, according to Young.
As of Monday afternoon, Martin remained housed at the Hopkins County Jail on a $4,000 cash bail bond with a court date set for Friday at 9 a.m.
