Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday.
• Miranda Hara, 39, of Providence was arrested Wednesday for theft by unlawful taking or disposition/shoplifting.
• Jonah Mills, 34, of Manitou was arrested Wednesday on a parole violation warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Thursday:
• Roger Gamble, 60, of White Plains was arrested Wednesday for alcohol intoxication in a public place, menacing and resisting arrest.
• Derrick Hallum, 28, of White Plains was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear.
• Linville Lewis, 39, of Dawson Springs was arrested Wednesday for possession of synthetic drugs, public intoxication with a controlled substance, contempt of court for resistance to an order and failure to appear.
• Cody Tirey, 29, of Madisonville was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear.
