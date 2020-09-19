Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation has named Brandon Buchanan as its director for Kentucky Movers and Makers.
“We are excited about Brandon, first and foremost, because of his passion for the community and his passion for making,” said Ruthann Padgett, vice president of operations for economic development. “He also has a hidden set of skills we didn’t know anything about, and we’re excited to see what he’s going to do.”
Before coming to the maker space, Buchanan was a reporter with The Messenger in Madisonville. There he wrote daily content about Hopkins County, education and health care.
Writing and photographing the community he grew up in was a privilege, he said.
“I grew up wanting to write at The Messenger,” he said. “Now, I’m excited to take the next step in my career path and use skill sets I’ve been accumulating throughout my life.”
Before moving back to his hometown, Buchanan lived in Georgia, where he and his wife, Rebekah, were educators at a small Christian school. There, he taught yearbook journalism and honors English.
Part of the skill set he brings to the maker space is education. Buchanan is a lifelong learner and enjoys helping others to gain knowledge, no matter the subject.
At the maker space, Buchanan said he is excited to lead others in cultivating their passions.
“I want the opportunity to serve and help build-up the creative community of Hopkins County,” he said. “I want to serve in a community of like-minded thinkers and innovators to produce the best products possible to help boost our local economy.”
Kentucky Movers and Makers is a place where people can go to exercise their creativity, he said. It’s where they can bulk up their knowledge and learn skills to work on their own designs.
Makers at the space will have the opportunity to do everything from woodworking, metalworking, welding and creating something with a 3D printer, laser printer, plasma cutter, or many things in our textile area.
If making and creating are outlets for you and the maker space piques your interest, Buchanan said to give them a call at 270-821-1939 ext. 205.
For more information regarding the maker space, visit their website at www.kentuckymoversand makers.com. Or find them on Facebook or Instagram.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.