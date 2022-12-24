The average time for a youth pastor to stay at a church in the U.S. is about two years. Reverend Ken Hundley has been at First United Methodist Church for 35 years.
He will be retiring as the youth pastor on Dec. 31.
“I’m 68 years old, it is time for someone else to have the best job in the world, and I really do feel like this is the best job in the world,” he said. “That has been my experience.”
When his parents moved to Madisonville, Hundley entered the church when he was just three years old. During middle and high school, he said he pulled away from the church and didn’t return until he was an adult.
He did his undergraduate work at Murray State University, then after he graduated, he was diagnosed with cancer and had to take a year off to recover. Hundley eventually went to Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX where his wife at the time suggested they go to church.
“I went to make her happy,” said Hundley. “I met a pastor by the name of Ted Dotts, and he led me back to faith. He led me back to faith in the way he lived his life. He cared for me. I knew he did, and so that is how I came back to faith.”
While in Texas, one of the youth pastors who oversaw the youth ministries asked if he would be interested in volunteering with the middle school. Hundley said he loved it.
Once he finished his education in Texas, he and his wife moved to Evansville for a job.
“I knew something was missing,” said Hundley.“God put an ad in the paper for a part-time youth pastor, so I applied and got that in 1987.”
Hundley was visiting his parents in Madisonville later that year for Thanksgiving. His mom mentioned that the youth pastor job at First United Methodist Church was open.
“I called the pastor and talked with him, met with the personnel committee, so Dec. 15, 1987, is when I started here,” he said.
Since he started at FUMC, Hundley has brought many new events and activities for younger church members, including Chrysalis, a spiritual renewal weekend for sophomores, juniors, and seniors in high school.
“We started that, and our first weekend was in November 1989,” he said. “It is an opportunity for young people to come and explore where they are in their relationship with God and maybe some things they might want to improve on.”
Missions were also a passion for Hundley as a youth pastor. He is the staff liaison for the mission team. Over the years, groups went to Appalachia and to Memphis, TN, with a ministry called Service Over Self. They also spent time at the Navajo Reservation for the Four Corners Native American Ministry and the United Methodist Church.
Around 1993, the church started having mission trips overseas to Venezuela, and then they began alternating the years between Venezuela and Costa Rica.
“Finally, Venezuela got to the point it was too dangerous to go, and we quit going there but continued going to Costa Rica,” said Hundley. “Then I took a young adult team to Haiti.”
In 2011, FUMC took a group to Guatemala to work with a group called Mission Guatemala, and they have gone to Guatemala every year since, not including COVID-19 years. Hundley’s daughter, Hannah, is the director of an English school in Guatemala where the church also sends groups.
During his time as the youth pastor, Hundley said he made a point to go to the student’s sports games, and school meets, and even showed up to have lunch with some of the students.
“I think that tells the students that you really care about them,” he said.
Hundley said someone told him he wouldn’t have to go to all those games anymore. He said, no, now I can go to more since I don’t have to go to all the church meetings.
“We have some amazing young adults in Hopkins County, and most adults don’t know that because most adults don’t take the opportunity to meet our young people,” he said.
Amy Wortham met Hundley when she was 17 years old, and her family moved to Madisonville and started attending the church. Both of her daughters also had Hundley as a youth pastor. She said he has always just been a part of the church.
“Outside of our family Ken is probably the single most important person to our family,” she said.
Lisa O’Brien, who was in Hundley’s youth group years ago and whose daughter is in youth group, said she is happy for him because he can enjoy retirement but sad he is leaving as the youth pastor.
“I’m a little selfish because I wanted Avery to be a little older when he retired,” she said. “I wanted her to have a few more years with him.”
Chad Menser, who was also in Hundley’s youth group, said he saw it as the end of an era.
“There have been 3,500 plus kids who went through Chrysalis, and you take him praying at football games and just interacting with the community the last 35 years. I don’t know many people who have influenced the lives of the children of Hopkins County more than Ken has,” he said.
Although Hundley is stepping down as youth pastor, he will still be around the church and Madisonville. He accepted a part-time job at the church coordinating teams that come into work in Dawson Springs.
“Otherwise, I’m going to not go to all the church meetings at night,” said Hundley. “I love to Kayak. I love to canoe. I love to bike. I’m going to enjoy that.”
Joey Ashby will be taking over as the youth pastor at First United Methodist Church.
“I could not be happier that Joey is taking the job,” said Hundley.
