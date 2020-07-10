Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
Steven D. Ross, 51, Paducah, was arrested Wednesday and charged with fourth-degree assault.
Floyd C. Humphries, 58, Nortonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Matthew T. Bullock, 27, Madisonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of synthetic drugs and then also failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
Gregory D. Childress, 51, Madisonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500 and second-degree criminal trespassing on a Hopkins County warrant.
Daniel R. Wisdom, 39, Madisonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal littering on a Hopkins County warrant.
