Jim Cantrell has been prolific in his artistic endeavors and starting July 26, the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will present a 60-year retrospective of his works.
With a career spanning more than 50 years, the Bardstown artist has created more than 900 oil paintings, more than 1,500 watercolor paintings, more than 1,000 large-scale drawings and numerous pottery projects.
More than 100 of his pieces are included in this show, dating from the 1960s to the present.
Cantrell, a native of Oklahoma, moved to Kentucky in 1970 where he opened his own studio and the Bardstown Art Gallery.
A unique aspect of this exhibition is that a large group of Bardstown corporations commissioned the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art to create a publication of images of all the works in the show. Alongside the images, it will also include featured essays and critiques from art historians and professors of art, including Henry Adams, professor of art history at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, and Brett Knappe, director of the Albrecht-Kemper Museum in Missouri.
Cantrell said he likes the idea of seeing all of the exhibition's pieces bound in a book.
Cantrell and his wife, Jeanette, are excited to attend the exhibition, and Jeanette said both of their children will also attend. This is particularly interesting to her, she said, because her husband painted the children at various stages in their lives and some of those paintings are included in the show.
"We are excited to see how they feel about seeing their images painted throughout the years," she said.
The book will be on sale during the exhibition for $25, and Cantrell will be doing a book signing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 26. There will also be a gallery preview and a talk by Cantrell during that time.
On July 27, there will be a 2 p.m. live model painting of a "well-known Owensboroan" open to the public, said museum Executive Director Mary Bryan Hood.
Cantrell will also present a two-day watercolor seminar for adults 18 and older on Aug. 17-18. It will include 10 hours of instruction, a final critique by the instructor and a private gallery tour of the exhibition. Participants must provide their own supplies. The seminar is limited to 12 participants and the registration fee is $100 due by Aug. 15.
Reservation for the Friday preview or the August painting seminar may be made by phoning the museum at 270-685-3181.
This exhibition will remain open through Oct. 18.
For more information about the show, or others upcoming at the museum, visit www.omfa.us.
Two BG massage parlors accused of prostitution;four arrested
By Justin Story
Bowling Green Daily News
Investigations into reports of illegal activity at two Bowling Green massage parlors led to four arrests over the weekend on charges that include promoting prostitution.
Bowling Green Police Department detectives had been researching several local massage parlors online after receiving tips about suspicious behavior, according to arrest citations.
The phone number for one business, Blue Sky Spa on Dishman Lane, appeared in 39 ads in the past month on websites advertising commercial sex acts, with Blue Sky Spa specifically named in some of the posts.
Detectives conducting surveillance outside Blue Sky noticed all the patrons were men, and police executed a search warrant and interviewed the owner, Huadi Chen, 44.
Chen said she doesn't perform sex acts on clients and cannot help if they start masturbating, according to an arrest citation. Chen also said she pays a friend whose name she didn't know to advertise her business online.
"Chen said she didn't know she was advertising on sex forums," BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon said in an arrest citation.
Police using a dark light found what was believed to be semen on the beds, floors, a massage table, light switches and walls in the business.
Chen was arrested Friday on charges of promoting prostitution (two or more prostitutes), second-degree wanton endangerment and practicing massage therapy without a license.
City police arrested Saturday three people at Lavender Massage on Russellville Road after receiving a complaint of illegal activity there.
Officers fielded a complaint there on Tuesday that led to Lu Yuanying, 46, being cited Wednesday for practicing massage therapy without a license.
In arrest citations, Dillon noted that he received word Friday that Lavender Massage was open, with a steady stream of male customers.
Dillon drove by the business Saturday and stopped there after noticing it was open. When he walked inside, he found Yuanying giving a man a massage, according to an arrest citation.
Another employee, Lu Caiyuan, 54, was also found to not have a license to practice massage therapy.
The owner, Li Jionggang, 55, has a California massage license that has not been transferred to Kentucky, according to court records.
Jionggang, Caiyuan and Yuanying were each charged with engaging in organized crime and practicing massage therapy without a license.
Jionggang was also charged with promoting prostitution (two or more prostitutes).
The four were placed in Warren County Regional Jail under $10,000 cash bonds and were to appear Monday for arraignment before Warren District Judge John Brown.
Mayfield manslaughter fugitive discovered critically injured
The Mayfield Messenger
A fugitive wanted for manslaughter in Graves County was driving a stolen truck when he wrecked it and was seriously hurt the same day he left rehab, deputies believe.
Mark Basham, 33, of Mayfield, remains in critical condition at an out-of-state hospital, McCracken County deputy sheriff Ryan Willcutt said in a news release. Deputies working with Kentucky State Police and Tennessee authorities identified him Friday as the driver in the single-vehicle wreck June 26 on Old Mayfield Road.
Graves County deputies had been searching for Basham since they learned he left Centerpoint Men's Recovery Center in Paducah on June 26 without completing the program. Basham had been court ordered into the program as a condition of his release on a $10,000 surety bond. A Graves County grand jury had indicted him June 14 on second-degree manslaughter and other charges, but he hadn't been served with the warrant before he left Centerpoint.
Graves County Jailer George Workman said previously investigators believe Basham gave methamphetamine excreted in his feces to at least five fellow jail inmates after being arrested following a police chase April 19. One of the inmates, Rodney Evans, later died. Police believe Basham swallowed laced methamphetamine during the police chase, which passed through his system and out while he was in custody. Jail surveillance footage captured him dropping a few small white items on the cell's floor, then picking them up, according to documents in Basham's public court file.
The footage then showed Basham and Evans talking and Evans swallowing some small, white items. Both Basham and Evans were later hospitalized. Evans died April 20 in the emergency room at Baptist Health Paducah.
Willcutt said deputies responded to the wreck June 26 about 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Old Mayfield Road. The driver, now identified as Basham, had been ejected from a southbound Ford F-350 pickup truck.
An investigation showed the truck crossed into the northbound lane, left the road and hit a utility pole and tree head-on, Willcutt said. The driver was incapacitated and unidentified at the time. He was taken first to a local hospital and then flown to an out-of-state hospital for treatment.
Old Mayfield Road was closed for four hours. Deputies had been attempting to discover the driver's identity since the wreck, Willcutt said.
Along the way they had determined the truck he was driving had been stolen from McBride Mack Truck Sales in Paducah.
