The provider of Smart 911 service to Hopkins County is clarifying what residents have to do to continue receiving emergency alerts.
“You do not have to re-enroll into receiving alerts,” Alex McNeil, Kentucky Customer Success Manager for Rave said Friday from Boston. “You will need to reconfirm your Smart 911 profile information.”
Some confusion developed about the alert system at a Hopkins County Fiscal Court budget hearing two weeks ago. Magistrate Charlie Beshears suggested everyone had to renew Smart 911 service every six months. Not so, says McNeil.
“You need to log in to reconfirm or renew your information,” McNeil said.
Robert Littlepage recommended Smart 911 service to the magistrates last year and officially began Sept. 1. He said he told the court “multiple times” about the six-month rule.
Littlepage retired as director of Madisonville Hopkins County Central Dispatch in November.
McNeil explained that the profile updates are important to make sure information is current and accurate when people call Central Dispatch.
“No information is better than false information,” McNeil said.
Geographic Information System Director Kim Ezell said in a weekend email that the county will discuss extending the six-month requirement.
“The residents will still continue to receive any Rave Alert notifications we send out,” Ezell wrote.
Smart 911 may come in handy today. Weather partner WFIE-TV has issued an Alert Day because of a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms, especially south of Madisonville.
Northeast Hopkins County was part of a tornado warning issued shortly before 3 a.m. Friday. Emergency Management Director Nick Bailey said he had no reports of damage.
Ezell said at the budget hearing that 2,160 Hopkins County have opted in to Smart 911. The county’s one-year contract with the service expires Monday, Aug. 31.
