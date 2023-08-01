Christmas 1

Hopkins County Family Resource Coordinators and Hopkins County Happy Feet are getting a jump start on Operation Christmas Project as they look to raise funding to provide Christmas for students this winter.

Middle and high school coordinators, along with Happy Feet committee members, are selling tickets to The Santa in September Raffle, with the proceeds going to support students in middle and high schools across Hopkins County. Funding for the Christmas program at area elementary schools is handled separately from the middle and high schools.

