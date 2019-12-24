Midweek holidays this week and next mean changes in the schedule for Madisonville city services.
A statement from the city says regular Wednesday trash and recycling collection will take place on Thursday this week, as well as on Thursday, Jan. 2. Tuesday's scheduled collection occurred on Monday.
Madisonville City Hall and Hopkins County government offices are closed both today and Wednesday. This includes both city and county public works departments, as well as all county convenience centers.
