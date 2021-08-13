The United Way of the Coalfield has set Friday, Sept. 17 as the date for its first Caddyshack Golf Scramble to kickoff the the organization’s fundraising efforts.
Board member Rick Welch said the event is a chance for people to have fun and connect with other community members while raising money for United Way.
“It is a United Way fundraiser, so all those monies will be going to organizations that we support,” he said.
Although United Way did not reach its goal of $240,000 last year because of COVID-19, they are hoping to get back on track this time around.
United Way Campaign Co-Chair Kay Hawkins said the main goal this year is to get their name out into the communities they serve.
“Right now, anywhere and everywhere somebody will invite us, we are willing to go and talk to them,” said Hawkins.
United Way has also worked on revamping their marketing and materials to reach more people, she said, which will be featured for the golf scramble.
“That will be our kickoff this year, so we are looking for sponsors for that event and teams of four to come out and golf that day,” said Hawkins.
The scramble will take place at Lakeshore Country Club with teams teeing off at noon. United Way is looking for teams of four but individuals are also welcome to sign up and will be placed with other players to form a team.
Welch said since it is the first time United Way is having the scramble, they are thinking about 50 to 100 golfers will sign up, though they are hoping for more.
“It is our first time, so I am trying to get our expectations in line,” said Welch.
A team of four can sign up for $400, and individuals can sign up for $100. The cost does include lunch provided by Catering Creations.
Welch said at noon, the golfers will check-in, grab their lunch, head to the course to get started.
This year, United Way partnered with Golf Status so golfers can input their score as they finish each hole and can keep track of everyone else’s score, too.
In addition to players, United Way is also looking for sponsors for the event.
Welch said United Way is looking for two presenting sponsors to donate $2,500 each, for one golf sponsor to donate $1,500, for one meal sponsor to donate $500 and for 18 hole sponsors to donate $250 each.
United Way will be giving away prizes for the longest drive, shortest drive, longest putt and shortest putt. The overall team winner will receive $400. The prizes will be given out after the last golfer finishes.
Welch said any business that wants to get their name out into the community can donate items for the prizes.
“We are always looking for prizes to give away, so if anyone has any something they would like to donate and get their name out there with the golfers, that would be awesome,” said Welch.
The sponsors for the event will be part of the marketing and advertising for the rest of the campaign year, he said.
In case of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 24.
To sign up to participate in the golf scramble or to be a sponsor, visit https://tinyurl.com/united-way-golf-scramble or call Dee Padgett at 270-821-3170.
To support the United Way of the Coalfield, visit https://unitedwayofthecoalfield.org/. People can now donate from their phones by texting UWC GIVE to 44321.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.