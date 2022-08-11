Indictments on two charges were handed down by the Webster grand jury Wednesday against Webster County Sheriff Donald “Bubba” Jones.
The charges were levied by the Attorney General’s office and presented to the grand jury by an assistant to Daniel Cameron, according to a release from the state AG’s office Wednesday evening.
Jones has been charged with witness tampering, a Class D felony, and first-degree official misconduct, a misdemeanor.
Details of the investigation and specific reasons for the charges remained aunvailable Thursday afternoon.
Calls to the Attorney General’s office went unanswered Thursday.
When contacted for a statement, Jones declined to comment on advice of his counsel. He said he had not made a decision as to whether he would stay on the job or take a leave of absence as the case moved forward.
Webster County Judge-Executive Steve Henry had no comment Thursday morning about the situation.
Tampering with a witness is defined by KRS 524.050:
A person is guilty of tampering with a witness when, knowing that a person is or may be called as a witness in an official proceeding, he:
(a) Induces or attempts to induce the witness to absent himself or otherwise avoid appearing or testifying at the official proceeding with intent to influence the outcome thereby; or
(b) Knowingly makes any false statement or practices any fraud or deceit with intent to affect the testimony of the witness.
Official misconduct is defined by KRS 522.020:
A public servant is guilty of official misconduct in the first degree when, with intent to obtain or confer a benefit or to injure another person or to deprive another person of a benefit, he knowingly:
(a) Commits an act relating to his office which constitutes an unauthorized exercise of his official functions; or
(b) Refrains from performing a duty imposed upon him by law or clearly inherent in the nature of his office; or
© Violates any statute or lawfully adopted rule or regulation relating to his office.
Jones will appear for arraignment in Webster Circuit Court on Monday, Aug. 29. The session will be conducted remotely, as the participants will not convene in the circuit courtroom in Dixon.
The special prosecutor in the case is Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley, who presented the evidence to the grand jury Wednesday. She will also represent the AG’s office in the arraignment.
Brian W. Wiggins, circuit judge for Muhlenberg and McLean counties in the 45th judicial circuit, has been named as special judge in the case, according to the Webster County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.
Jones was appointed by Webster County Fiscal Court in December 2020 to fill the term of retiring sheriff Frankie Springfield. He took office on Jan 1, 2021. Jones served as chief deputy under the former head of the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
Jones is in the final months of his tenure in the office, as he was defeated in the May primary for the Republican nomination by Sebree Police Chief William “Billy” Braden. His term will end Dec. 31.
