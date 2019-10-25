'Perfect storm' leads to boil water advisory

Madisonville and much of Hopkins County will spend today under a boil water advisory after a major pipe broke near Interstate 69 early Thursday.
Dennis Howe, Madisonville Water Department distribution superintendent, said the trouble developed around 2 a.m. when the filter department noticed a large sudden drop in levels at the city's two main tanks.
"We lost 27 feet in a million-gallon tank in 30 minutes," Howe said.
The break was traced to land between the Clark Webstaurant shipping and receiving building on Commerce Drive and Interstate 69.
"Where this is located, it's hard to spot," Howe said at the scene. "It took us about an hour-and-a-half to find it."
While leaky pipes are relatively common, Howe called this break a "perfect storm" because it was on a main feeder pipe connecting the tanks in north and south Madisonville.
"This is the first time in my 35 years,
See Water/PAge A6
and to my knowledge ever, that the city has had to go on a systemwide boil," Howe said.
Howe said the systemwide boil water advisory covers more than 10,000 customers in Madisonville, along with Hanson and Nebo. Parts of the North Hopkins and South Hopkins water districts are included as well.
A 24-hour clock for the boil water advisory began Thursday night, once the pipe was repaired, the line was flushed and samples were submitted to the state. A Facebook post by the city said the late-afternoon flushing led to an overflow at the south Madisonville water tank on Kentucky Avenue.
Howe said if the water passes state tests today, the advisory will end.
Howe blamed the outage partly on the hot dry weather of September, which put parts of Hopkins County in drought.
"The ground starts moving, and it's what we refer to as a round break. It's like someone cut the pipe in two," he said.
Early risers Thursday may have been puzzled by quiet water taps as word about the break came out slowly. The city issued its first public notice on Facebook at 6:30 a.m. Hopkins County government actually mentioned the break on its feed several minutes earlier, citing an Evansville television report.
Howe isn't sure how much the leak will cost the city of Madisonville, but he estimated it will be in the thousands of dollars.
