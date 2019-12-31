Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Alexandaro D. Barnes, 44, of Madisonville was charged Friday with operating a vehicle under the influence, obstructed vision/windshield and failure to maintain required insurance.
• Raymond B. Berry Jr., 40, of Madisonville was charged Friday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Ryan D. Bowman, 22, of Madisonville was charged Friday with second degree burglary, second degree criminal trespassing and first degree fleeing/evading police.
• Bradley J. Brasher, 35, of Nortonville was charged Friday with a parole violation.
• Krisann A. Duffus, 20, of Madisonville was charged Friday with two counts of fourth degree assault.
• Benjamin D. Gunn, 32, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, second degree fleeing/evading police and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Roger F. Hemmer, 37, of Beech Creek was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to appear in Muhlenberg County.
• George C. Martin, 25, of White Plains was charged Sunday with first degree possession of a controlled substance and failure to illuminate head lamps.
• Antino R. Nance, 28, of Clay was charged Friday with fourth degree assault.
• Rachel D. Pack, 25, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was charged Sunday as a fugitive from Warren County, Tennessee.
• Phillip L. Parker, 30, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended/revoked license, failure to wear seat belts and failure to produce an insurance card.
• David C. Richardson, 54, of Mortons Gap was charged Friday with third degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and a prescription drug not in a proper container.
• Jeffery D. Smith Jr., 38, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with driving on a DUI suspended license.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.