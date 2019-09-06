There are some things in life that you might not want to touch with a 10-foot pole. But there are times when those poles come in handy.
The Madisonville Fire Department put one to use Wednesday night. Firefighters were called to a playground area at Pride Place. A woman there said her granddaughter had thrown her keys into a large tree, and they were stuck.
A report says the fire crew spotted the keys, then brought out a 10-foot pike pole. It reached a branch, which made the keys fall to the ground.
