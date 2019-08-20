Each academic year, the local American Legion Forty & Eight Voiture #1381 provides a $750 scholarship to a fourth semester nursing student at Madisonville Community College.
The generosity of the Forty & Eight is vital in assisting students with funding their education. This year’s scholarship recipient, Kimberly L. Hampton of Sacramento. Hampton has completed her diploma as a licensed practical nurse and is continuing in the nursing program to complete her degree as a registered nurse.
Pictured are, left to right, Tommy Omer, MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley, Kimberly L. Hampton, Dennis Dame, Parvin Gibbs, and MCC Director of Advancement Raegina Scott.
Submitted Photo
