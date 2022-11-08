BHDM 1

The Rotary Club of Madisonville has donated money to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville which allows them to purchase a Giraffe OmniBed Carestation for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

 Submitted photo

The Madisonville Rotary Club has gifted Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation support for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Rotary President Brian Jones said the mission of the Rotary Club revolves around serving the youth.

