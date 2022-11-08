The Madisonville Rotary Club has gifted Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation support for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Rotary President Brian Jones said the mission of the Rotary Club revolves around serving the youth.
“The partnership we are forging with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation allows us to not only serve the children in our community through programs such as Build a Bed and Rotary Football, but to now begin supporting them from the moment they take their first breath,” he said. “We could not be more excited to spread the reach of Rotary and begin providing hope and health to families as they expand not only in Madisonville but in Hopkins County and the surrounding regional area.”
The funding from the Rotary Club will be invested in a Giraffe OmniBed Carestation. This device is designed to address the changing and complex demands of the NICU from delivery to discharge by utilizing advanced technology to provide supportive, family-centered solutions.
The seamless healing microenvironment created by the OmniBed offers consistently-controlled thermal environments, improved patient access, visibility, and reliable clinic performance.
Lydia Long, the director of labor and delivery for BHDM, said this gift will allow providers to have the tools they need to provide the highest level of care for the NICU babies.
“Grateful doesn’t begin to express how we feel over the generous donation from the Rotary Club in support of your littlest patients,” she said. “We are blessed to have a local organization that believes in what we are doing and is passionate about investing in the future of our community by helping those who will shape it.”
Austin Elliott, the director of philanthropy for BHDM Foundation, said they are constantly looking for ways to improve upon the level of care physicians and clinicians are able to provide to patients.
“There is something especially rewarding when those enhancements are able to impact infants who need extra attention and care to begin to thrive,” he said.
The new addition to the NICU is estimated to be available in the new year.
For more information, contact Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation at 270-825-5783.
