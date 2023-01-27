Three Kentucky Transportation Cabinet scholarships looking to help students wanting a career in civil service are available to Kentucky residents, but the deadline to apply is quickly approaching. Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The KYTC offers engineering and construction-management scholarships annually to either current college students or incoming freshmen.
Governor Andy Beshear said these scholarships open doors for young Kentuckians who aspire to have an active role in literally building a Better Kentucky.
“I encourage eligible students not to let the opportunity pass by taking time to apply for this year’s scholarship awards,” he said.
Up to 30 scholarships will be awarded for the 2023-2024 academic year in civil engineering, engineering technology, and construction management. Each scholarship comes with a paid summer job and guaranteed employment with KYTC upon graduation.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said the KYTC scholarship program has afforded young men and women extraordinary education and employment opportunities for more than 70 years.
“At the same time, the program has been critical to the cabinet’s efforts to recruit and retain some of Kentucky’s best and brightest students,” he said.
The Civil Engineering Scholarship is for students focusing on a four-year engineering degree who is or will attend the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, or Kentucky State University.
It is awarded to 10-20 new students and can be worth up to $59,200, ranging from $7,200 to $7,600 per semester.
The Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship was established with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.
Each scholarship student will receive $3,000 per semester to complete an Associate’s Degree in Civil Engineering Technology from either of the KCTCS campuses in Lexington and Prestonsburg. The cabinet will award up to 10 scholarships to students.
The Construction Management Scholarship is for students focusing on a four-year construction management degree at Northern Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Morehead State University, or Murray State University.
A limited number of scholarships will be offered, and they will be worth up to $59,200, ranging from $7,200 to $7,600 per semester.
Scholarship recipients agree to work for KYTC for a year for every year they receive the scholarship. Former scholarship recipients have held top management positions at KYTC as state highway engineers, chief district engineers, and branch managers.
Scholarship recipients will be notified in April.
